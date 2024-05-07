Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$31.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.07.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

MFI stock opened at C$23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

