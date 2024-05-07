Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.13. 18,492,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 70,152,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,223.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.