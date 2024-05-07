Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

