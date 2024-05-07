Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Marcus stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

