Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.45.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.