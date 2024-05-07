Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
MRIN stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
