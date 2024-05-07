Mark Schreiber Sells 20,103 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Utz Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

