Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-8.160 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

VAC stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $134.09.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.