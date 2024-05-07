Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

