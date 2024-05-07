Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.18 and last traded at $69.81. 1,049,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,587,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

