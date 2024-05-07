Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 784 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

