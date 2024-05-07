Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 831 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 5,149,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

