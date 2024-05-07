Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,676 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,749. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

