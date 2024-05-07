Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,189 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $132.30. 789,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,296. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.51.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.40%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

