Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

EIX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 810,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.