Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 127,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,794,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,515,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,823,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,206,871. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

