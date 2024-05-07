Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $17.87 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 5,713,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,871,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

