Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.18 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.23. The company had a trading volume of 926,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,288. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.