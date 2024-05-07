Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 124.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 147,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

