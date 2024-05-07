Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 4,106 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 981,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,458. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

