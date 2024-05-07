Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 604 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.91. 1,905,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.97 and a 200 day moving average of $282.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

