Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.63. 1,321,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,195. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

