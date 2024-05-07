Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UBER traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. 19,281,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,755,605. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

