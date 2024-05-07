Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 15,882 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 27.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 128,940 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 177,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,689. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

