MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.23.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $106.03 on Monday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.