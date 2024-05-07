MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. 118,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.00 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MasTec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

