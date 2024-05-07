Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $233,354. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

