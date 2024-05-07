MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,268. MBIA has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

