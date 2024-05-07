McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of C$79.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE MUX traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.48. 5,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,748. The company has a market cap of C$814.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.55. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.88.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

