McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of C$79.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE MUX traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.48. 5,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,748. The company has a market cap of C$814.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.55. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.88.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

