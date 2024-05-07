MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 555,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.