MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

OHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 443,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,779. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

