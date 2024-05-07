MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

