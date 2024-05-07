MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,298 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,268,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,260. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

