MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 720,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,605. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

