MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.4 %
APAM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,659. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 82.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
