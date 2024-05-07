MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $456,000 in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.