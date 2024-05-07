MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $888,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.84. 100,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.37.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

