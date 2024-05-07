MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after acquiring an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $24,446,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,031,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,172,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $14,022,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $8,782,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,857. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

