MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.28. The company had a trading volume of 258,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,185. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

