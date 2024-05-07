MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.50. 76,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $279.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

