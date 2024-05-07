MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 287,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.