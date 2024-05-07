MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.3% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.90. 732,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,230,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,088 shares of company stock worth $395,452,118. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

