MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.50 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 39,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

