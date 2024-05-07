MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 419,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,208. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.