MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,807. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.64.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
