MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.83. The company had a trading volume of 154,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

