MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.06. 300,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.46 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $560.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

