MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,355 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 979.8% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 1,483,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

