MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 761,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 149.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,813 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 456,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,968,000 after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,893 shares during the period.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

SNDX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 281,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

