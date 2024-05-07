MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,460 SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,804. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

