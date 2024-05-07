MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Standex International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Standex International by 267.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.85. 32,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,537. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $128.27 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

